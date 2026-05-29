As Siddu’s illustrious career comes to an end, Siddaramaiah’s political era faces uncertain future

BENGALURU: Critics could say Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s era in power politics has come to an end with him resigning from the top post, but given his illustrious political career spanning nearly half a century, he will continue to have a sway over state politics. Rejecting the Rajya Sabha seat offer by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is a testimony to his political acumen as he realised the limitations it would put him under.

The 77-year-old AHINDA -- Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits -- champion won a nickname for himself as ‘annaramaiah’ during his first tenure as CM (2013-2018) for implementing the free food grains scheme and ‘guarantee ramaiah’ in his second innings for implementing the five guarantees.

But controversies surrounded him as during his first tenure, he was accused of the Arkavathy Layout land denotification and Hublot watch scams. He had received the expensive wristwatch from a businessman. Despite these allegations, he survived to complete the full five years of his term.

The issue of change in leadership came up several times, but with the strong backing of the party high command, he could shake off any such threat, his close associates said.

But his second term of three years and eight days was more stormy as attempts were made by those within the party and the opposition to dethrone him. Over the MUDA sites allotment involving his wife Parvathy, the opposition BJP and JDS had taken out a campaign and held a rally on his home turf Mysuru.

As his rivals within Congress too were baying for his blood, the party high command, including Rahul stood firm behind him. Senior Supreme Court lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal came to his rescue, while his wife surrendered the sites to MUDA, giving him a big political relief.