Supreme Court panel to take stock of Bandipur night traffic ban

BENGALURU: A team of officials of the Central Empowered Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court, was in Bengaluru to take stock of details of the night traffic ban on NH-766 (formerly NH-212) cutting through Bandipur Tiger Reserve, connecting to Kerala.

The team had a closed door interaction with forest officials at the head office on Friday before undertaking a field visit on Saturday and Sunday.

Sources in the department said with the Supreme Court ordering status quo on the stretch and the matter still pending, the CEC was taking details before making a field visit and submitting an independent report. Issues pertaining to the increasing man-animal conflict in Karnataka were also discussed, particularly the Mysuru Sulthan Bathery Road.

The source added that the SC also sought multiple options and proposals on tackling the issue, which have also been raised by Priyanka Gandhi and the Keralam government. The list included construction of a tunnel road on the 20km stretch that passes through Bandipur Tiger Reserve, but nothing was finalized, sources added.

Discussions were also held on concerns raised in drafting in Kali Tiger Reserve, which include safety of tourists and areas to be regulated. A discussion on rationalising and redefining the boundaries of Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary was also held. The department has only submitted its proposals and work done. The final report will be prepared by the CEC and submitted to the apex court, the source added.