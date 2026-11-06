TNIE Impact | Two more lakes in Channapatna get Rs 3 crore each for rejuvenation

BENGALURU: The state government sanctioned Rs 3 crore each for the conservation of Ramammana Kere and Santhemogenahalli lakes in Channapatna taluk in Bengaluru South District, based on the directions issued by the Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra.

Ramammana Kere lake was facing severe pollution with untreated sewage from Channapatna town entering it directly. It also faced rampant encroachment.

The other lake was also in a poor state, with mud being dug rampantly. Also, elephants camped at this dry lake and damaged the crops in the vicinity of Santhemogenahalli. It was encroached too.

The TNIE reported the apathy of a couple of lakes, including Ramammana Kere and Santhemogenahalli lake in Channapatna taluk, in a report titled 'Channapatna lakes choked by sewage by UGD system' published on May 15, 2025.

Based on this, the Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra took up a sumoto case and visited the lakes in person along with the local body officials. He summoned all the concerned authorities on two occasions and issued directions to protect these lakes following a meeting held on September 9, 2026.

Considering this, the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development issued the order on October 29, sanctioning funds of Rs 3 crore each for two lakes.

On the directions issued by the Upa Lokayukta in the very same case, the Minor Irrigation Department has sanctioned Rs 3.80 crore for rejuvenation and development of Kudluru lake in Channapatna taluk by taking up peripheral bund, identification of encroachment and removal, chain-link fencing and addressing pollution.

In all, the Minor Irrigation Department has sanctioned 9.80 crore for three lakes.