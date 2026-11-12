PM Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Karnataka on November 13

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on November 13 to inaugurate and dedicate several development projects to the nation, lay foundation stones and flag off new initiatives worth more than Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.
During his visit, he will also flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru. He will also visit Mysuru to inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED dome planetarium.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will travel to Mysuru, where he is scheduled to inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium at around 3.30 pm and address the gathering.
The following day, November 14, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The temple is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.
In Bengaluru, Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, which is being held from 13 to 23 November 2026 under the theme ‘Towards Viksit Bharat 2047’. The celebrations mark five decades of institution-building and service.
Established in 1975, Prashanti Kutiram was founded with the aim of integrating modern science with India's spiritual wisdom. It is home to S-VYASA, which was granted the status of a Deemed-to-be University in 2002 and is dedicated to education and research in Yoga.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
The celebrations will also commemorate the birth centenary of Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri, an eminent thinker, writer and organiser who was born in Bengaluru in 1926. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1946 and served as its Sarkaryavah from 1987 to 2000.
He was among the visionaries behind S-VYASA, and his guidance and inspiration played a significant role in shaping the growth of Prashanti Kutiram and advancing its institutional mission over the decades.
The projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore to be launched during the prime minister's visit cover several critical sectors, including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways.
Among the major announcements will be the inauguration of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3,470 crore. The new stretch is expected to improve urban connectivity, ease daily commuting, reduce travel time and strengthen public transport infrastructure in Bengaluru.
He will inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore. The transmission infrastructure will facilitate the evacuation of approximately 2 GW of renewable energy potential from the Koppal and Gadag regions of Karnataka, enabling its onward transmission and distribution to beneficiaries across the national grid.
He will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, built at an investment of around Rs 1,370 crore. The project includes the establishment of a Bidar Pooling Station and will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of solar power from the region.
In addition, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission Scheme for Integration of the Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, involving an investment of more than Rs 3,450 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening project to integrate additional renewable energy potential at Davanagere and Ballari. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 1,100 crore.
As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 850 crore. With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, the facility is expected to significantly strengthen India's LPG storage infrastructure and enhance energy security. The project also includes a 9.4-km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port with the main terminal, ensuring more efficient transportation and storage of LPG.
Modi will also dedicate the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Bengaluru. Developed at an investment of Rs 330 crore, the modern facility will strengthen petroleum product storage and distribution infrastructure in Karnataka.
The proposed facility will process around 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day to produce 12.6 tonnes of clean compressed biogas. The project is expected to promote scientific waste management, reduce dependence on conventional fuels, and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.
Railway infrastructure in Karnataka will also receive a significant boost during the Prime Minister's visit. According to official sources, Modi will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These include Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road railway stations.
The redeveloped stations will feature improved passenger amenities and are expected to function as city centres, encouraging local commercial activities and tourism.
The PMO said in a statement, “The redeveloped stations will offer improved passenger amenities and serve as city centres, promoting local commercial activities and tourism in the region”.
The PM will also dedicate to the nation the 45-km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section, which forms part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi Doubling Project. The upgraded section is expected to improve passenger and freight movement, support local trade and facilitate the transportation of coal to the Kudgi NTPC plant.
In another significant development, the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section will also be dedicated to the nation. With the completion of this project, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route has become fully electrified.
One of the key highlights of the visit will be the flagging off of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The new service will provide faster and modern rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. The train will connect several important destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar, before reaching Madgaon. The service is expected to benefit passengers, improve regional connectivity and give a boost to tourism across Karnataka and Goa.
During his visit to Mysuru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, marking a major advancement in planetarium technology and astronomy education in India. Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), COSMOS-Mysuru is India's first LED dome planetarium.
Conceived as a centre for astronomy education and training, the facility is located on the University of Mysore campus at the foothills of Chamundi Hills. The state-of-the-art planetarium features a 15-metre tilted dome comprising approximately 6,150 panels and 4.2 crore individual LEDs. Unlike conventional planetariums, which rely on projectors to display images on a passive dome, the LED panels at COSMOS-Mysuru can be controlled in real time. This technology is expected to deliver a more immersive visual experience while opening up new possibilities for astronomy education and public engagement.
The Sky Theatre will screen professionally produced astronomy programmes, along with an in-house film exploring the relationship between the history of Mysuru and astronomy. The programmes will be available in Kannada, English and Hindi. Apart from the Sky Theatre, the centre will feature exhibition halls, a museum showcasing astronomy models and artefacts, a lecture hall, a training centre and interactive outdoor exhibits.
The planetarium's activities will complement the Indian Institute of Astrophysics' research initiatives, including the operation of multi-wavelength telescope facilities across India and in space, the development of future astronomical facilities and national-level astronomy outreach programmes.
The inauguration of COSMOS-Mysuru is expected to strengthen astronomy education, scientific awareness and public engagement with space science, while adding another important attraction to Mysuru's educational and cultural landscape.