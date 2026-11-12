PM Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Karnataka on November 13

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on November 13 to inaugurate and dedicate several development projects to the nation, lay foundation stones and flag off new initiatives worth more than Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

During his visit, he will also flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru. He will also visit Mysuru to inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED dome planetarium.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will travel to Mysuru, where he is scheduled to inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium at around 3.30 pm and address the gathering.

The following day, November 14, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The temple is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

In Bengaluru, Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, which is being held from 13 to 23 November 2026 under the theme ‘Towards Viksit Bharat 2047’. The celebrations mark five decades of institution-building and service.

Established in 1975, Prashanti Kutiram was founded with the aim of integrating modern science with India's spiritual wisdom. It is home to S-VYASA, which was granted the status of a Deemed-to-be University in 2002 and is dedicated to education and research in Yoga.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.