Growing neo-middle class emerging as engine of India's economic growth, says PM Modi in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the expansion of the middle class and the emergence of a new aspirational class, whose rising expectations were generating demand across sectors, were becoming major drivers of India's economic growth.

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) after launching and dedicating infrastructure projects in Karnataka, he said the neo-middle class wanted better homes, consumer durables, two-wheelers, quality education, healthcare and opportunities to travel and experience new things.

These aspirations, he said, were creating fresh demand and opening up employment opportunities in sectors ranging from automobiles and electronics to tourism and services.

"This neo-middle class is becoming a major engine of growth for the Indian economy,” Modi said, adding that the interests of this expanding section of society, particularly in Bengaluru and Karnataka, were among the Centre's priorities.

He said the government was working to increase the savings and purchasing power of middle-class families.

Citing the exemption of annual income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax, changes in TDS rules, the next-generation GST reforms and reduction in GST on health and life insurance, he said the measures were intended to leave more money in people's hands and enable them to fulfil their aspirations while contributing to economic growth.

Modi said the infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore being launched in Karnataka would give fresh momentum to the state's development and strengthen Bengaluru's position as a technology and economic hub.