PM Modi: Karnataka’s soil has sustained the core of Yoga for centuries

BENGALURU: "I feel the energy of yoga in Bengaluru today. Karnataka’s soil has sustained the core of yoga as a discipline for centuries and enriched it," said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of S-VYASA University’s Prashanti Kutiram campus in Jigani, having landed in the city earlier in the day at the HAL Airport.

"Dr. Rajkumar has served yoga as much as he did his art. Amidst Karnataka's history lies Pradhant Kutiram. Its journey should be known to every Indian: how an ordinary yoga centre transformed into a movement is an inspiration," Modi said.

Modi invoked Bengaluru-based Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) proponent HV Seshadri’s birth anniversary as well.

"Seshadri’s ideals set in the RSS are followed by its cadres today. He used to say that we should learn from a mother’s selfless devotion to her child, and serve society like she serves her child. He served society like he preached, and his learnings are important for me to this date. I still remember that he would often say that if one serves society with two hands, society returns it with a million," he said.

"The public has always blessed me in my career. When the country was not independent, Swami Vivekananda awakened the nation’s youths’ souls with the ideals of spirituality and yoga. Philosophers were inculcated here at Prashanti Kutiram. The teachers and doctors graduated from here are serving the world today. Ayurveda, and modern medicine find a great ecosystem here," Modi added.

The PM posited Indian spirituality and natural sciences as emblematic of the nation at large, and entities that he has carried during his travels as reflective of the country.