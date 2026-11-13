Modi inaugurates India's first LED Dome Planetarium in Mysuru, urges students to explore science

MAYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the state-of-the-art COSMOS Planetarium in Mysuru would inspire young minds to explore the mysteries of the universe and contribute to India's growing scientific achievements.
Speaking after dedicating COSMOS, India's first LED Dome Planetarium, to the nation, Modi said the facility would add a new chapter to India's scientific journey and provide students and researchers with opportunities to develop scientific curiosity and pursue new discoveries.
Drawing a parallel between the Viveka Smaraka, which was inaugurated by him in Mysuru recently, and COSMOS Planetarium, Modi said the two institutions conveyed a profound message about India's traditions of spirituality and science.
While Viveka Smaraka inspired people to look within and seek spiritual knowledge, COSMOS encouraged them to look towards the skies and understand the vast universe.
"India's traditions of spirituality and science have always progressed together," he said, recalling the contributions of ancient Indian astronomers such as Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya and Neelakantha Somayaji, who made significant discoveries and complex calculations without access to modern instruments and technology.
Speaking about Mysuru's legacy of promoting education and research, Modi recalled that the University of Mysore was established during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and that the Wadiyar family played an important role in laying the foundation for the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. These institutions had provided opportunities for generations of students and researchers, he said.
Congratulating the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the University of Mysore, various government departments and everyone associated with the project, Modi described COSMOS as an extraordinary experience, noting that he had the opportunity to watch a show at the planetarium.
Referring to India's achievements in international science competitions, the Prime Minister said five Indian students participated in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Vietnam this year, with four winning gold medals and one securing a silver medal.
Indian students had also achieved record success in international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology, winning gold or silver medals, he said.
"When young people are provided with opportunities, resources, technology, tools and institutional support, they demonstrate their ability to achieve remarkable milestones," Modi said, adding that COSMOS would play an important role in shaping their dreams.
Highlighting India's progress in space exploration over the past decade, he cited the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first country to land near the Moon's south polar region, and Aditya-L1, the country's first space-based solar observatory. India had also become the fourth country to demonstrate space docking and undocking capabilities, he said.
He referred to an Indian astronaut's visit to the International Space Station and said the experience and experiments conducted during the mission would contribute to India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.
Modi said the opening up of the space sector had created new opportunities for private companies and start-ups, enabling young entrepreneurs to develop rockets, launch satellites and undertake activities that were previously unprecedented in India.
Similarly, real-time train tracking systems developed by Indian Railways and ISRO enabled passengers to check train locations and arrival times. Satellite data was also being used under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to estimate crop yields and determine insurance claims, he said.
"Science for Society is our approach. Satellites are reaching new heights in space, while their applications are improving the lives of people on Earth," he said.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's initiatives to strengthen the country's research and innovation ecosystem. More than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs had benefited over one crore students by providing opportunities to work on ideas, conduct experiments and innovate.
He said the One Nation One Subscription initiative had improved access to leading international scientific journals for educational and research institutions. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation was also helping universities undertake advanced research.
Referring to the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation scheme launched last year, Modi said it would ensure adequate funding for researchers and help translate new technologies from laboratories into practical applications.
Calling for greater participation by school and college students at COSMOS, Modi urged those associated with the planetarium to coordinate with educational institutions and facilitate visits by students.
"Some of the children who visit COSMOS today may return one day with new discoveries about the universe. That will be the greatest success of this planetarium," he said.