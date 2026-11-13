Modi inaugurates India's first LED Dome Planetarium in Mysuru, urges students to explore science

MAYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the state-of-the-art COSMOS Planetarium in Mysuru would inspire young minds to explore the mysteries of the universe and contribute to India's growing scientific achievements.

Speaking after dedicating COSMOS, India's first LED Dome Planetarium, to the nation, Modi said the facility would add a new chapter to India's scientific journey and provide students and researchers with opportunities to develop scientific curiosity and pursue new discoveries.

Drawing a parallel between the Viveka Smaraka, which was inaugurated by him in Mysuru recently, and COSMOS Planetarium, Modi said the two institutions conveyed a profound message about India's traditions of spirituality and science.

While Viveka Smaraka inspired people to look within and seek spiritual knowledge, COSMOS encouraged them to look towards the skies and understand the vast universe.

"India's traditions of spirituality and science have always progressed together," he said, recalling the contributions of ancient Indian astronomers such as Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya and Neelakantha Somayaji, who made significant discoveries and complex calculations without access to modern instruments and technology.

Speaking about Mysuru's legacy of promoting education and research, Modi recalled that the University of Mysore was established during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and that the Wadiyar family played an important role in laying the foundation for the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. These institutions had provided opportunities for generations of students and researchers, he said.