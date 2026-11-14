'Pension not favour, but lawful entitlement': Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The state must understand that a pension is not a bounty or a favour to be dispensed at its convenience, but a lawful entitlement to be honoured when it falls due, the Karnataka High Court said.

A division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni made these observations while dismissing the state government’s appeal challenging the single judge’s order directing payment of pensionary benefits to Chidananda Reddy S Patil under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The bench ordered that Reddy is entitled to pension under the OPS, reckoning his qualifying service in accordance with law, with effect from the date following his superannuation on December 31, 2024, together with all consequential retiral and terminal benefits and arrears shall carry interest at the rate of 6 percent annum.

Reddy joined Karnataka University as a lecturer in 1996 and was appointed professor at Karnataka State Law University in 2013, Hubballi. He attained the age of superannuation on December 31, 2024.

He was denied pension on the premise that the service rendered by him in the Karnataka University, between 1996 and 2013, could not be reckoned for determining his eligibility under the OPS.