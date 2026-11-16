Maintain database of Bengaluru residents, CM Shuivakumar tells police

BENGALURU: CITING the deletion of 45 lakh voter names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the police department would be asked to maintain a database of people residing in the city, for the safety of citizens.

“Bengaluru’s voter count has dropped by 45 lakh, and the city now has 51 lakh voters,” the CM said. He was speaking at the ‘Bharathinagar Habba’ (festival).

Referring to deleted voters from the electoral roll, Shivakumar said they were outsiders. He said people continue to live in Bengaluru but have retained their votes in their native towns and villages.

He also clarified that the State Government did not intend to collect such information for its own use, but insisted that the police department must maintain the data.

Senior police officers admitted that data collection alone is not a task but the nature of details they seek would lead to problems.