Maintain database of Bengaluru residents, CM Shuivakumar tells police

BENGALURU: CITING the deletion of 45 lakh voter names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the police department would be asked to maintain a database of people residing in the city, for the safety of citizens.
“Bengaluru’s voter count has dropped by 45 lakh, and the city now has 51 lakh voters,” the CM said. He was speaking at the ‘Bharathinagar Habba’ (festival).
Referring to deleted voters from the electoral roll, Shivakumar said they were outsiders. He said people continue to live in Bengaluru but have retained their votes in their native towns and villages.
He also clarified that the State Government did not intend to collect such information for its own use, but insisted that the police department must maintain the data.
Senior police officers admitted that data collection alone is not a task but the nature of details they seek would lead to problems.
‘Spl steps under way to check rowdyism, drug menace’
A serving IPS officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said details of tenants should be available with the police, while hotel managements should maintain guest records and immediately alert the police if a foreign national checks into a hotel.
The officer also pointed out that police had visited houses during the ‘Mane Manege Police’ initiative launched last year. The officer, however, added that the context of the CM’s statement on data collection was not clear.
Another officer said collecting data was not a major challenge, as the police had not been given any deadline to complete the exercise. Visiting houses and collecting residents’ information would help build better coordination between the police and public, ultimately leading to better policing, the officer added.
Another senior officer said police had earlier visited houses as part of the ‘Mane Manege Police’ initiative, during which they had collected information related to law and order and public safety.
However, the biggest challenge would be collecting data related to people’s nativity and voting rights, as it remains to be seen how the public would respond to such an exercise, if at all implemented.
‘Maintaining L&O priority’
CM Shivakumar said maintaining law and order in Bengaluru is a top priority and special measures are under way to crack down on crime, rowdyism and drug menace.
“Our goal is to foster an environment where citizens can walk the streets safely and with dignity even at midnight or 2am. To achieve this, the Home department has been directed to set up a dedicated wing,” he said.
Addressing the city’s traffic woes, Shivakumar remarked, “With the number of vehicles in Bengaluru touching 1.4 crore, traffic congestion has become a massive challenge. Narrow roads, surging vehicle numbers, and legal hurdles in property acquisition make road widening difficult. If a single building demolition case lands in court, it can drag on for years. Therefore, the government is exploring practical alternatives to resolve the city’s infrastructure bottlenecks.”