BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed all states and Union Territories, where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ended, to start the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise.

The state election commissioners have been directed to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls. As per the ECI order, the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 1 and the final on January 20, 2027.

Rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations will be done on November 23. Filing claims and objections will be from December 1-31. All claims and objections will be disposed of by January 14, 2027.

An official from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Karnataka, said, "During SIR, booth-level officers (BLOs) visited houses of all people with enumeration forms for enrollment.

This will not be done now. People have to either visit the offices of BLOs or electoral registration officers (EROs) with Form-6 for inclusion, Form-7 for deletion and Form-8 for correction. This can also be done online."

Also during SSR, hearing of cases will not be held as it was done during SIR. EROs and BLOs will, however, seek clarifications as and when doubts arise.

The official said while including and deleting electors, data will be screened using the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) list that was prepared for the SIR exercise and the ECINET app to check for similar entries.