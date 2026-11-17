BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed all states and Union Territories, where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ended, to start the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise.
The state election commissioners have been directed to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls. As per the ECI order, the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 1 and the final on January 20, 2027.
Rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations will be done on November 23. Filing claims and objections will be from December 1-31. All claims and objections will be disposed of by January 14, 2027.
An official from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Karnataka, said, "During SIR, booth-level officers (BLOs) visited houses of all people with enumeration forms for enrollment.
This will not be done now. People have to either visit the offices of BLOs or electoral registration officers (EROs) with Form-6 for inclusion, Form-7 for deletion and Form-8 for correction. This can also be done online."
Also during SSR, hearing of cases will not be held as it was done during SIR. EROs and BLOs will, however, seek clarifications as and when doubts arise.
The official said while including and deleting electors, data will be screened using the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) list that was prepared for the SIR exercise and the ECINET app to check for similar entries.
As per SIR, the number of electors stood at 5,54,32,314 as on June 16. The ASDDO listed 1,07,96,339 electors. After the end of SIR, the final electoral roll contains 4,55,00,011 electors. SIR in Karnataka started on June 30 and ended on October 27 with the publication of the final electoral roll.
The ECI directed the chief secretaries to ensure that the CEOs, district election officers, EROs, assistant EROs and BLOs involved in the preparation of electoral rolls are supported with adequate manpower and resources.
The ECI also directed the chief secretary to ensure that the posts of poll officials are not vacant and the staffers assigned are not transferred without prior approval.
The ECI instructed the election officials to ensure that all un-enrolled eligible citizens (eligible as on October 1, 2026 or prior to this date) and all prospective electors (eligible as on January 1, 2027) are enrolled.
The election officials were asked to ensure that all prospective electors (eligible on three subsequent qualifying dates - April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027) are included in the electoral rolls.