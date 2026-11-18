BENGALURU: Calling for political consensus to expedite the implementation of the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, Dr Daggubati Purandeshwari, chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), India Region, urged all political parties to delink the Women's Reservation Act from the Census or expedite the delimitation exercise.
Addressing a press conference after the valedictory of the first CWP India Region conference at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Purandeshwari said the legislation had already been passed, but its implementation was linked to the Census and delimitation exercises.
"The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed. But, yes, I do agree that it has been linked to the Census. If it is going to be Census 2027, then probably reservation for women will come into play only in 2030."
Appealing to women across political parties to unite on the issue, she said the conference had called for rising above political differences on matters concerning women's representation.
"All women across the country should now come together to support the 33% reservation," she said.
Asked about the demand for internal reservation within the 33% quota, Purandeshwari said the priority should be to secure the overall reservation first.
She, however, maintained that the country had made considerable progress in women's political representation following the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which provided for reservation in local bodies.
"We have crossed 33% and are seeing even 50% reservation in certain states, including Karnataka. But the pace of progress is something we can always debate and discuss," she said.
The two-day conference, the first national-level gathering of the CWP India Region since its formation, brought together around 109 women MPs and MLAs from across the country.
International participants included UN Women representative Shoko Ishikawa and Grace, an MP from Malawi and chairperson of the CWP African Region, besides four other African MPs who joined online.
The conference deliberated on strengthening women's leadership and addressing emerging challenges posed by technology, with particular focus on cybersecurity and mentoring women for public life.
Purandeshwari said the CWP India Region would work with the National Commission for Women and the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women to take forward the recommendations emerging from the discussions.