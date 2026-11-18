BENGALURU: Calling for political consensus to expedite the implementation of the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, Dr Daggubati Purandeshwari, chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), India Region, urged all political parties to delink the Women's Reservation Act from the Census or expedite the delimitation exercise.

Addressing a press conference after the valedictory of the first CWP India Region conference at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Purandeshwari said the legislation had already been passed, but its implementation was linked to the Census and delimitation exercises.

"The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed. But, yes, I do agree that it has been linked to the Census. If it is going to be Census 2027, then probably reservation for women will come into play only in 2030."

Appealing to women across political parties to unite on the issue, she said the conference had called for rising above political differences on matters concerning women's representation.

"All women across the country should now come together to support the 33% reservation," she said.