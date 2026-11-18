BENGALURU: Industries Minister M B Patil accused Union Minister of heavy industries and steel H D Kumaraswamy of spreading misinformation about industries shifting out of Karnataka, asserting that the State government was extending all necessary support to investors.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's remarks that Honda was considering moving out of Karnataka, Patil said representatives of the company had not even met officials of his department.

“He says Honda representatives have expressed dissatisfaction and are planning to move to another State. They have not even met us. We are ready to extend all cooperation through our department. Kumaraswamy makes a lot of false statements,” Patil told reporters.

He also questioned the feasibility of matching the incentives offered by other States, citing the example of Lenskart, which had reportedly sought incentives amounting to 120 per cent. Some other States were offering incentives of up to 50 per cent, he said, adding that Karnataka would provide incentives after examining individual proposals.

“Can we offer 120 per cent incentives? We will certainly provide incentives, but they have to be assessed on merit,” he said.

Taking another swipe at Kumaraswamy, Patil said the Union Minister should spend more time in Delhi to understand developments concerning industries rather than making statements without adequate information.

On the State's aerospace and defence policy, Patil said Karnataka was preparing a new policy for 2026-31, as the earlier policy was valid until 2025.

He said Karnataka accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the country's defence-sector contribution and that the new policy would focus on attracting component and ancillary manufacturing units.

“The objective of the global investment meet is also to attract suppliers and manufacturers of components. We are particularly looking at aerospace component manufacturing, including opportunities in Mysuru,” he said.

Companies such as Tata and IndiGo were among those showing interest, while another major company was expected to come in near Foxconn's facility, he said.

An agreement had also been reached with Collins Aerospace, for which the groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, he added.

On concerns over the possible closure of flight operations at Shivamogga airport, Patil said the airport was being operated under the Centre's UDAN scheme, whose arrangements undergo changes after three years.

Several airports across the country had faced similar difficulties after the initial period of support ended, he said.

Patil said the State had entered into an agreement for three years and suggested that the Centre should extend support for another five years, with the Centre and State sharing the operational costs equally.

“We are ready to contribute 50 per cent if the Centre bears the remaining 50 per cent. MP B Y Raghavendra should meet the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and seek support,” he advised.

He questioned the suggestion of using funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to support Kalaburagi airport, asking whether similar funds could be diverted for Shivamogga.