BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a possible third change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, asserting that the government was functioning effectively under the leadership of D K Shivakumar and that the Congress's focus was on returning to power in 2028.

“There is no need for unnecessary speculation about a third Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah worked for the last three years to implement the promises made in the Congress manifesto. The present Chief Minister is now focused on fulfilling the remaining commitments. We still have another one-and-a-half years, and our goal is to work effectively under his leadership and return to power in 2028,” he told reporters.

His remarks came amid speculation over a possible change of leadership and reports of differences within the ruling Congress.

On reports of dissatisfaction among MLAs and Ministers, Parameshwara said those with grievances could raise them at the Congress Legislature Party meeting. However, nobody had expressed dissatisfaction at the recent meeting, he said, accusing the Opposition of attempting to create an impression of internal differences in the Congress.

No intention to disrespect Siddu

Asked about allegations that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was slighted by being seated in the fifth row at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging: A Journey of Love, Parameshwara said there was no intention to disrespect him.

“There were no reserved seats at the event. Anyone could come and sit. Siddaramaiah arrived late and therefore happened to sit in the fifth row. There was no intention to insult or ignore him,” he said.

He described Siddaramaiah as a senior and respected leader in both Karnataka and the Congress, adding that there was no question of treating him with disrespect.