BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a possible third change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, asserting that the government was functioning effectively under the leadership of D K Shivakumar and that the Congress's focus was on returning to power in 2028.
“There is no need for unnecessary speculation about a third Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah worked for the last three years to implement the promises made in the Congress manifesto. The present Chief Minister is now focused on fulfilling the remaining commitments. We still have another one-and-a-half years, and our goal is to work effectively under his leadership and return to power in 2028,” he told reporters.
His remarks came amid speculation over a possible change of leadership and reports of differences within the ruling Congress.
On reports of dissatisfaction among MLAs and Ministers, Parameshwara said those with grievances could raise them at the Congress Legislature Party meeting. However, nobody had expressed dissatisfaction at the recent meeting, he said, accusing the Opposition of attempting to create an impression of internal differences in the Congress.
No intention to disrespect Siddu
Asked about allegations that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was slighted by being seated in the fifth row at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging: A Journey of Love, Parameshwara said there was no intention to disrespect him.
“There were no reserved seats at the event. Anyone could come and sit. Siddaramaiah arrived late and therefore happened to sit in the fifth row. There was no intention to insult or ignore him,” he said.
He described Siddaramaiah as a senior and respected leader in both Karnataka and the Congress, adding that there was no question of treating him with disrespect.
On the possibility of appointing a woman Minister ahead of the Legislature session, he said the Chief Minister discussed such matters with the party high command during his visits to Delhi and that the issue could come up again before the session.
On the repeated postponement of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, Parameshwara said the draft electoral roll had been published and objections invited. Elections could be held after completing the process of additions, deletions and corrections and publishing the final electoral roll.
Alternatively, the government could seek permission to conduct elections based on the 2011 Census. With the fresh Census process beginning, a decision would have to be taken on whether to wait for its completion or adopt another criterion, he said.
On the proposed revision of guidance values, Parameshwara said the government was examining a proportionate increase across Karnataka in view of the significant gap between official guidance values and prevailing market prices. The revision would be determined region-wise after the analysis, he said.
Centre yet to respond to three memorandums seeking drought relief
Karnataka has submitted three memorandums to the Union Government seeking drought relief but is yet to receive a response, Parameshwara said, urging the Opposition to cooperate in securing assistance for farmers.
The State had sought appointments with the Union Agriculture Minister, Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister's Office to personally explain the situation and seek relief. However, none of the requests had received a response so far, he said.
Recalling the previous drought-relief exercise, Parameshwara said Karnataka had initially been denied assistance and had to approach the Supreme Court, following which the Centre released around Rs 3,500 crore on the court's direction.
“I hope the same situation will not be repeated this time. The Centre should not look at Karnataka differently merely because a Congress government is in power here. Farmers are suffering, and their distress should not be politicised. Farmers belong to every political party,” he said.
He said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had proposed convening an all-party meeting and taking a delegation of leaders from different parties to Delhi to press for relief. The government had not yet decided whether to approach the Supreme Court over the delay and would take an appropriate call after observing the Centre's response in the coming days.
Responding to criticism by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy that the State was politicising the issue, Parameshwara said the government was already providing relief in two phases, with Rs 1,250 crore allocated in each phase.
The State was bearing the expenditure on the announced relief while awaiting assistance from the Centre, he said.
He urged Bommai, now an MP, and Kumaraswamy, a Union Cabinet Minister, to use their positions to secure assistance for Karnataka's farmers.
“If they succeed in getting relief for our farmers, we ourselves will congratulate them. Instead of merely alleging that the State government has written letters and remained silent, they should work towards securing assistance from the Centre,” he said.
“We have submitted our request three times and sought appointments to personally meet Union Ministers and the Prime Minister's Office. When we are not even given time for a meeting, it is unfair to say that the State has failed to follow up,” he added.
Parameshwara defended Food Minister Rizwan Arshad's remarks on ethanol blending, saying the Minister had referred to laboratory reports indicating blending levels of around 20% to 30% in certain samples. He clarified that Arshad had spoken specifically about Karnataka and had not claimed that the same situation prevailed across the country. Criticising statements based on scientific reports was inappropriate, he added.