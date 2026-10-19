Kumaraswamy free to return to state politics, says Parameshwara amid sting row

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara here on Monday said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was free to return to Karnataka politics whenever he wished, even by resigning from his Union Cabinet post, while describing the ongoing sting operation controversy and the political accusations surrounding it as an unhealthy development.

Responding to questions from reporters, Parameshwara said nobody could prevent Kumaraswamy from returning to state politics, but it was too early to predict who would come to power in Karnataka in 2028.

“Who will come to power in 2028 is something only the people of the state can decide. Nobody can predict it now,” he said.

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statements indicating his interest in returning to state politics and regaining power, Parameshwara said, “Who is going to stop him if he wants to return to state politics? If he wishes, he can resign from his post tomorrow and become active in state politics. Nobody can stop anyone in politics.”

On the ongoing sting operation controversy and the allegations involving political leaders, Parameshwara said the developments were certainly not healthy and that those holding responsible positions should exercise restraint while making public statements.