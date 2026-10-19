Kumaraswamy free to return to state politics, says Parameshwara amid sting row

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara here on Monday said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was free to return to Karnataka politics whenever he wished, even by resigning from his Union Cabinet post, while describing the ongoing sting operation controversy and the political accusations surrounding it as an unhealthy development.
Responding to questions from reporters, Parameshwara said nobody could prevent Kumaraswamy from returning to state politics, but it was too early to predict who would come to power in Karnataka in 2028.
“Who will come to power in 2028 is something only the people of the state can decide. Nobody can predict it now,” he said.
Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statements indicating his interest in returning to state politics and regaining power, Parameshwara said, “Who is going to stop him if he wants to return to state politics? If he wishes, he can resign from his post tomorrow and become active in state politics. Nobody can stop anyone in politics.”
On the ongoing sting operation controversy and the allegations involving political leaders, Parameshwara said the developments were certainly not healthy and that those holding responsible positions should exercise restraint while making public statements.
“There may have been mistakes in public life, and such incidents may have occurred in the past. But it is not right that the situation has reached this level,” he said, adding that those occupying responsible positions, including Union Ministers, should consider their stature and the consequences of their statements.
The public accusations and counter-accusations involving the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister and other political leaders were creating an unpleasant situation, he said.
“If everyone continues to make statements and counter-statements on this issue, we must think about where it will lead. It is not appropriate to discuss such matters extensively in public. Rather than reacting further, it would be better to remain silent,” Parameshwara said.
Asked whether the controversy was affecting the government's image, he said the Chief Minister and other members of the government would discuss how to protect its reputation and communicate the facts to the public before deciding on further action.
He said it was not appropriate for political leaders to react immediately to every allegation, adding that action would be taken within the framework of the law.
Parameshwara said the Home Department was taking the necessary steps in this regard and that the government would discuss the matter before arriving at a final decision.
On speculation that the controversy could trigger a change in leadership, with a Dalit leader potentially being appointed Chief Minister, Parameshwara said he had no information about any such proposal.
“Who has the party high command spoken to about this? Who has this information? If I myself do not know about it, how do the media know?” he asked, cautioning against speculation without any basis.
Third memorandum on drought relief
On the drought situation in Karnataka, Parameshwara said the crisis remained severe across large parts of the state, affecting agricultural production, drinking water availability and fodder supplies.
The government was preparing to submit a third memorandum to the Centre seeking drought relief, and the document was expected to be ready within the next two days, he said.
The Chief Minister would decide whether to lead a delegation to the Centre or send representatives to seek assistance. A proposal to take an all-party delegation had been discussed earlier, but differences over the participation of Opposition parties would have to be considered before deciding the next course of action.
Parameshwara said the drought had caused an estimated 82 per cent crop loss, severely affecting food production and leaving livestock vulnerable to fodder shortages.
Drinking water scarcity was also becoming a serious concern, with the government supplying water through tankers and private borewells in several areas. The situation could worsen if existing water sources dried up, he warned.
He said the state government was taking measures from its own resources rather than waiting for the Centre to release funds. The government had already spent around Rs 1,250 crore to provide Rs 2,500 in relief to farmers, he added.
The state was also allocating funds for drinking water supply and directing district administrations to take the necessary measures to address the situation, he informed.