High command intervention not needed in Siddaramaiah sting case: Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Sunday said there was no need for the Congress high command to intervene immediately in the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah, and called for the state leadership to resolve the issue through discussions.
"There is no need to insist that the high command intervene immediately. The Chief Minister and the party president should discuss the issue and resolve it locally," Parameshwara told reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here.
He said the party had a general secretary and state in-charge (Randeep Singh Surjewala) to address such issues, adding that repeatedly expecting the high command to intervene in every matter would not help resolve problems. Asked about reports that a team of senior Congress leaders might be sent to Karnataka, he said he had no information about it.
Expressing concern that the alleged sting operation was overshadowing the government's work, Parameshwara said it was unfortunate that controversies were receiving more attention than governance and development.
"An investigation should be conducted and action taken against those found guilty. However, if people see the same issue being discussed every day in newspapers and electronic media, they may become tired of it. We must understand what people expect from the government. Discussions should also focus on people's problems and development work," he said.
The controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah has triggered a political confrontation, with opposition leaders demanding a thorough probe and Congress leaders alleging a conspiracy to damage the party's image.
Centre must fulfil its responsibility on drought relief
On the drought situation in Karnataka, Parameshwara urged the Union government to release relief funds promptly, saying farmers should not suffer because of disagreements between the Centre and the state.
He said crop losses had reached 80% in some parts of the state, raising concerns about agricultural production and the availability of foodgrains in the coming months.
"The state government has fulfilled its responsibility. The Centre should also fulfil its responsibility. If we continue trading allegations, it is the farmers who will suffer. Instead of spending time discussing the responsibilities of the Centre and the state, both governments should find a solution to the farmers' problems," he said.
The state government had announced ₹1,250 crore in drought compensation, and the process for releasing the amount was under way, he said. The Finance Department had given its approval, and he would press for the funds to be released without delay.
"As Revenue Minister, I am also insisting that the money be released quickly. Once the funds are released, they will be distributed to farmers through the respective Deputy Commissioners," he said.
Parameshwara said the proposal to lead an all-party delegation to the Centre had not been dropped, but the state was yet to receive an appointment to discuss the drought situation.
He also appealed to Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka, irrespective of their political affiliations, to work together to secure assistance for the state.
"Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and other MPs and ministers from Karnataka should help us tackle the drought. We should not single out one person as responsible. Everyone holding responsibility at the Centre should collectively think about how to address the situation," he said.
Although foodgrain stocks were currently available in the state, prolonged drought could affect production and create shortages in the future. The government would have to assess the situation and take appropriate measures if production fell below expectations, he added.
Survey results not a concern
Responding to a survey predicting that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would win 149 seats in the next Assembly elections, Parameshwara said it was too early to draw conclusions about the electoral outcome.
"There is still considerable time before the elections. The present trends cannot determine the final result. The mood of the people and the political situation at the time of the elections will be decisive," he said.
He added that the Congress would take such surveys as a challenge and work harder to win the confidence of the people.
Political affairs committee not another power centre
On the formation of a political affairs committee in the state Congress, Parameshwara said the Chief Minister might have consulted the high command before proceeding with the initiative.
He said the committee was intended to facilitate collective decision-making on important political and policy matters rather than allow the Chief Minister to take decisions unilaterally.
Dismissing concerns that it could emerge as another power centre, he said the committee would provide a platform for members to express their views and would not interfere in day-to-day administration.