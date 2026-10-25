High command intervention not needed in Siddaramaiah sting case: Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Sunday said there was no need for the Congress high command to intervene immediately in the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah, and called for the state leadership to resolve the issue through discussions.

"There is no need to insist that the high command intervene immediately. The Chief Minister and the party president should discuss the issue and resolve it locally," Parameshwara told reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here.

He said the party had a general secretary and state in-charge (Randeep Singh Surjewala) to address such issues, adding that repeatedly expecting the high command to intervene in every matter would not help resolve problems. Asked about reports that a team of senior Congress leaders might be sent to Karnataka, he said he had no information about it.

Expressing concern that the alleged sting operation was overshadowing the government's work, Parameshwara said it was unfortunate that controversies were receiving more attention than governance and development.