Siddaramaiah’s silence on sting operation intrigues Congress, political circles

BENGALURU: The continued silence of former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah over the alleged sting operation targeting him has intrigued political circles and sections of the Congress, with the controversy triggering a series of meetings among senior Congress leaders.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the latter’s Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru on Monday. Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan also met Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, Zameer had met Siddaramaiah in Mysuru and held discussions with his son, Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Municipal Administration Minister H C Balakrishna also called on Shivakumar.

The meetings come amid mounting political pressure over the alleged sting operation, with the Congress leadership yet to articulate a clear public response. Neither Shivakumar nor Priyank responded to media queries on the controversy after their meeting.

The political developments have fuelled speculation that Siddaramaiah may take up the issue with the Congress high command. There has also been speculation over his equation with Zameer, with reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah had opposed the latter’s induction into the Shivakumar Cabinet.