Siddaramaiah’s silence on sting operation intrigues Congress, political circles

BENGALURU: The continued silence of former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah over the alleged sting operation targeting him has intrigued political circles and sections of the Congress, with the controversy triggering a series of meetings among senior Congress leaders.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the latter’s Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru on Monday. Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan also met Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru.
Earlier in the day, Zameer had met Siddaramaiah in Mysuru and held discussions with his son, Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Municipal Administration Minister H C Balakrishna also called on Shivakumar.
The meetings come amid mounting political pressure over the alleged sting operation, with the Congress leadership yet to articulate a clear public response. Neither Shivakumar nor Priyank responded to media queries on the controversy after their meeting.
The political developments have fuelled speculation that Siddaramaiah may take up the issue with the Congress high command. There has also been speculation over his equation with Zameer, with reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah had opposed the latter’s induction into the Shivakumar Cabinet.
The controversy has intensified following allegations by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has demanded action against those allegedly involved in the sting operation and sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He has also questioned the silence of senior Congress leaders and alleged a larger political conspiracy behind the episode. The State Government has maintained that the police are capable of conducting a fair and transparent investigation.
Priyank has said further action would depend on the evidence gathered by investigators, while Shivakumar has maintained that he has left the matter to the Home Department. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has taken exception to the circulation of videos allegedly linking him to the controversy and has approached the court seeking protection against their dissemination.
With the investigation underway and the Opposition demanding action, the silence of Siddaramaiah and the reluctance of Shivakumar and Priyank to comment publicly have added to the political intrigue surrounding the episode