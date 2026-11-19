UDUPI: A 51-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 15.98 lakh after he was kept under digital arrest by fraudsters impersonating CBI and Delhi Police officials and threatened him with a fake money laundering and drug trafficking case.

The complainant received a phone call from the fraudsters on October 18; the fraudsters claimed that an ICICI Bank passbook bearing the complainant’s name had been found in Delhi and was linked to a money laundering, drug trafficking and child kidnapping case involving a person named Pankaj Sharma.

The caller allegedly introduced himself as a Delhi CBI police officer and claimed a court had issued an order for the complainant’s immediate arrest. He instructed the complainant to either travel to Delhi immediately or cooperate with the investigation through a video call.

The fraudster then collected details about the complainant’s cash, gold and bank accounts. They instructed him to transfer all money available with him to bank accounts provided by them.