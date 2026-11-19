BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a possible change of CM in Karnataka, asserting that the government was functioning effectively under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and that the Congress’ focus was on returning to power in 2028.

“Siddaramaiah worked for the last three years to implement the promises made in the Congress manifesto. The present CM is now focused on fulfilling the remaining commitments. We still have another one-and-a-half years, and our goal is to work effectively under his leadership and return to power in 2028,” he told reporters.

‘No intention of disrespecting Siddaramaiah’

On allegations that former chief minister Siddaramaiah was slighted by being seated in the fifth row at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s book Belonging: A Journey of Love, Parameshwara said there was no intention to disrespect him.

“There were no reserved seats at the event. Anyone could come and sit. Siddaramaiah arrived late and therefore happened to sit in the fifth row. There was no intention to insult or ignore him,” he said.

GBA polls

On the repeated postponement of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, Parameshwara said the draft electoral roll had been published and objections invited. Elections could be held after completing the process of additions, deletions and corrections and publishing the final electoral roll, he added.

Alternatively, the government could seek permission to conduct elections based on the 2011 Census. With the fresh Census process beginning, a decision would have to be taken on whether to wait for its completion or adopt another criterion, he said.