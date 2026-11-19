BENGALURU: Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha national president and Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday demanded that the state government confiscate author Ravi Hanj’s (Hanjagimath) book Basava Mantapa and remove videos containing his alleged derogatory remarks about Basavanna and the Lingayat community from social media platforms.

In a statement, Khandre said the book contained baseless allegations against Basavanna, Karnataka’s cultural icon, and had hurt the sentiments of the Lingayat community and followers of the 12th-century social reformer across the world.

He said that while he respected the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, he could not accept writings and statements that allegedly portrayed Basavanna as a murderer and a dacoit and accused him of misusing King Bijjala’s treasury to fund the Sharana Dasoha tradition.

"Normally, as a minister, I should not publicly demand the confiscation of a book. However, given the nature of the allegations and the hurt caused to the community, I will urge the Chief Minister and Home Minister to take immediate action," he said.

Khandre also objected to Hanj's alleged reference to Lingayats as "Lingahatas", terming it provocative and deeply hurtful to Basava devotees and the community.

He demanded that the police register a suo motu case against the author for making provocative statements without any research on sensitive historical and religious matters and initiate stringent legal action against him.

He also reiterated his demand for the immediate removal of Hanj's social media videos containing the alleged remarks.