The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal challenging a High Court order allowing bike taxis to operate in the state, paving the way for their return to roads, PTI reported.
A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the appeal against the January 23 High Court order after hearing arguments from the state government, bike taxi aggregators and other parties.
During the hearing, Justice Sharma highlighted the affordability of bike taxis, recalling a conversation with women who used the service to travel to his office.
"I asked them, 'How do you come to my office?' They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, 'Why don't you take an auto?' They said, 'Sir, it is five times (the fare)'," he said.
The judge said bike taxis were safer for young women as they were equipped with GPS tracking and stressed that regulating the service was preferable to banning it.
"It is better to regulate it than ban it. Bike taxis are already there in 25 states of the country," he said.
The bench also questioned the state's concerns over traffic congestion, observing that motorcycles occupied less road space than cars.
The Karnataka government argued that motorcycles and motor cabs were separately defined under the Motor Vehicles Act and that the state's aggregator rules did not provide for bike taxi operations. It also contended that aggregators had no inherent right to operate such services, citing a 2019 expert committee report that raised concerns over safety, congestion and pollution.
The state expressed willingness to consider allowing bike taxis in other parts of Karnataka but opposed their operation in Bengaluru.
Bike taxi aggregators submitted that nearly 4.5 lakh passengers benefited from their services in Karnataka. They also cited an earlier High Court ruling that had not been challenged and Central government notifications issued in 2004 and 2024.
The Centre submitted that motorcycles could be operated as taxis under its notifications.
The Karnataka government had challenged the High Court's January order on grounds of passenger safety, insurance coverage and the absence of safeguards for bike taxi riders.
Several auto and taxi driver associations had also challenged the ruling, arguing that allowing bike taxis without similar regulatory obligations would adversely affect existing transport operators.
On January 23, the High Court lifted the ban on bike taxis and directed the state government to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and issue carriage permits. The order came on appeals filed by ANI Technologies, Uber India and Roppen Transportation Services against a single-judge order prohibiting bike taxi operations.
The Karnataka government had banned app-based ride-hailing aggregators from operating bike taxis on June 16, 2025.
Senior advocates Vikas Singh and Parag Tripathi appeared for the Karnataka government, while Abhishek Singhvi represented Uber.
(With inputs from PTI)