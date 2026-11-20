The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal challenging a High Court order allowing bike taxis to operate in the state, paving the way for their return to roads, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the appeal against the January 23 High Court order after hearing arguments from the state government, bike taxi aggregators and other parties.

During the hearing, Justice Sharma highlighted the affordability of bike taxis, recalling a conversation with women who used the service to travel to his office.

"I asked them, 'How do you come to my office?' They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, 'Why don't you take an auto?' They said, 'Sir, it is five times (the fare)'," he said.

The judge said bike taxis were safer for young women as they were equipped with GPS tracking and stressed that regulating the service was preferable to banning it.

"It is better to regulate it than ban it. Bike taxis are already there in 25 states of the country," he said.

The bench also questioned the state's concerns over traffic congestion, observing that motorcycles occupied less road space than cars.