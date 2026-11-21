BENGALURU: The final report of the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on reforms in national-level examinations will be submitted in December, its chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Friday.

He was speaking after taking part in a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others. Nilekani said the report is in its final stages and the opinions raised in the meetings will be considered and recommended in the report.

Nilekani lauded the recent reform measures implemented within the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). “While most states in the country have agreed to the computerisation of recruitment examinations, care must be taken to ensure that this system does not pose difficulties for candidates from rural areas or those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," he stressed.

Nilekani also said the report will also include recommendations regarding a potential return to a decentralised system in holding recruitment exams.

CM Shivakumar said that the state government is committed to conducting entrance examinations for various professional courses and recruitment examinations for government posts through a secure and transparent system.

“In addition to the marks obtained in recruitment examinations, the academic performance of candidates in their schools and colleges should also be taken into account. The recently conducted KAS (Karnataka Administrative Service) preliminary examinations were managed efficiently, with no scope for any irregularities or malpractice,” Shivakumar said.