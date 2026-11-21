BENGALURU: The final report of the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on reforms in national-level examinations will be submitted in December, its chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Friday.
He was speaking after taking part in a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others. Nilekani said the report is in its final stages and the opinions raised in the meetings will be considered and recommended in the report.
Nilekani lauded the recent reform measures implemented within the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). “While most states in the country have agreed to the computerisation of recruitment examinations, care must be taken to ensure that this system does not pose difficulties for candidates from rural areas or those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," he stressed.
Nilekani also said the report will also include recommendations regarding a potential return to a decentralised system in holding recruitment exams.
CM Shivakumar said that the state government is committed to conducting entrance examinations for various professional courses and recruitment examinations for government posts through a secure and transparent system.
“In addition to the marks obtained in recruitment examinations, the academic performance of candidates in their schools and colleges should also be taken into account. The recently conducted KAS (Karnataka Administrative Service) preliminary examinations were managed efficiently, with no scope for any irregularities or malpractice,” Shivakumar said.
The CM also called for candidates from within the state to be given greater opportunities for admission into the state's medical colleges. “Given that it is difficult for rural students to compete with their urban counterparts in national-level examinations like NEET, grace marks should be awarded to rural students,” he said.
“A 'fact-check' mechanism is also being implemented to dispel rumours regarding the leakage of question papers. It has been advised not to pay heed to any rumours until official information is released by the government. The '104' helpline has been made available to provide counselling for candidates, raise awareness among parents, and help reduce stress among students. The government is considering the adoption of state-of-the-art technology to create a robust and secure examination system. This information will be presented to the high-powered committee,” said Home Minister Priyank Kharge.
“For examinations conducted by the KEA for various posts, 43,91,248 candidates applied, and 30,50,996 appeared for the exams. A total of 17,29,318 OMR sheets were used in these examinations. Establishing the necessary infrastructure—including computer systems—to conduct computer-based tests will entail significant expenditure. Given this, there is a need to establish dedicated computer-based examination centres specifically for conducting various exams. These costs could be covered in a phased manner through Centrally Sponsored Schemes and State Government grants; essentially, both the Central and State governments could share the burden,” said the state Competitive Examinations and Recruitment Reform Committee chairman S.V. Ranganath.