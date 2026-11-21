BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state is on the verge of running out of even enough drinking water. His remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea for 11tmcft water from the Cauvery.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the CM said that Karnataka would certainly release water to Tamil Nadu if it had sufficient reserves. “However, the state is currently facing a situation where there is not enough water even for drinking.

It is our responsibility to protect the state’s interests as well as farmers,” he said.

The CM said he has also cautioned farmers about the water crisis and told them to be careful too. “The water issue is so deep, this year, I am unable to offer Baagina to dams,” he said.

Every year, during monsoon, when the dams are full, the CM or ministers would offer Baagina.

Meanwhile, Water Resource Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said they took farmers and farmers organisations into confidence and presented a strong case in the court.

“Our efforts have paid off,” he said.