BENGALURU: As farmers struggle with drought awaiting intervention from the Centre, with no guarantee that next year’s monsoon will be any better, the state government is pushing for data centres in the state. While floating data centres have been put forward as an alternative practice involving cooling without cutting water supply to farmlands and civic use, their implementation might not be a magic fix, according to experts at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

A floating data centre is situated on a body of water, ideally in coastal areas. It can use saltwater from seas or oceans to cool its infrastructure, reducing pressure on water-scarce land. Countries like Japan, the US, and the Netherlands are in the process of testing data centres marooned offshore, with their long-term viability still up for debate.

As per data shared by an independent data centre tracking website, Karnataka has 40 data centres currently operational, while the state government data, as of October 2026, puts the number at 32. The IT/BT Department has recognised Electronics City, Whitefield and Devanahalli as key areas where the centres are situated, showing a disproportionate stress on Bengaluru compared to the rest of the state.

Thulasi Raman, Chief Technology Officer at the IISC’s Foundation for Science Innovation and Development, said that for a water-scarce state like Karnataka, the first question should be whether a data centre belongs somewhere at all, before we ask how it is cooled.

With all data centres, floating or otherwise, a key issue remains the unverifiability and unaccountability of water usage, with data centre operators often at the liberty of misrepresenting their water usage. “Karnataka’s Sustainable Data Centre Policy is a progressive step. Data centres will be monitored through Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) measures and incentives tied to performance give operators a real reason to report honestly. The same applies to floating data centres. Moving onto water doesn’t answer the question if they draw on the same reservoir that serves drinking water and irrigation, or discharge heated water,” said Raman.