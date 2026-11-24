BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the fresh investigation ordered by the trial court against the former Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), prof KS Rangappa and another person in connection with the crime registered with Jayalakshmipuram police in Mysuru over the purchase of computers and furniture.

The high court accepted the ‘B’ report (closure report) filed by the police and dropped the proceedings initiated against the petitioners. Justice HP Sandesh passed the order while allowing the criminal petitions filed in 2022 by Dr TD Devegowda and prof Dr KS Rangappa from Mysuru.

Challenging the order dated March 31, 2022, passed by the trial court for fresh investigation by rejecting the ‘B’ report filed by the police on the complaint filed with Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru by the then Registrar of KSOU over procurement worth Rs 1crore without inviting a tender in 2012.

The court noted that the magistrate committed an error in ordering fresh investigation. The magistrate cannot pass an order for fresh investigation, only superior courts can do the same, and the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to pass the impugned order, the court said.

The crime was registered against seven accused in 2016 under the provisions of the IPC. The police filed the closure report stating that there is no material to file the charge sheet against the accuse.

Hence, the complainant filed objections by way of a protest petition, resulting in an order for fresh probe.