BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP has urged Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav to intervene in the ongoing agitation by ASHA workers, who have been protesting for the past eight days demanding an increase in their honorarium. In a letter to the Governor, senior BJP legislator C T Ravi appealed to her to direct the Chief Secretary to hold discussions with the protesting workers and resolve their grievances.

In the letter, Ravi said ASHA workers play a vital role in delivering healthcare services across the state. “They are involved in safeguarding the health of mothers and children in both rural and urban areas, administering vaccinations and creating awareness about health-related issues. It is a matter of concern that these workers, who shoulder such an important responsibility, have been staging a round-the-clock protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru for the past eight days,” he said.

Furthermore, Ravi said that despite Asha workers repeatedly bringing their grievances to the Government and appealing for the fulfilment of their demands, it is unfortunate that the Government has so far not responded positively.

The government has not taken any concrete steps to persuade them to call off their protest. “ It is unfortunate that Asha workers, who work tirelessly day and night to safeguard public health, have been forced to take to the streets to fight for their livelihood and basic necessities. It is the responsibility of the Government to listen to their grievances and address their legitimate demands’’ he added.