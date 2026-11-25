Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni could be sent back to prison after the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Karnataka High Court order staying his conviction and suspending his life sentence in the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Goudar.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar also overturned the suspension of sentences granted to other convicts in the case, including Kulkarni's maternal uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama and investigating officer Channakeshava B Tingarikar.

Goudar, a BJP leader from Dharwad, was hacked to death by an armed group at a gymnasium in the city in June 2016.

Kulkarni and 15 others were convicted by the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru on April 16 this year and sentenced to life imprisonment the following day.

On July 31, the Karnataka High Court stayed Kulkarni's conviction, suspended his life sentence and ordered his release on bail pending disposal of his appeal.

The Dharwad bench of the High Court had directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. It had also barred him from leaving the country without prior permission and directed him to appear before the High Court and the trial court whenever required.

The probe into the murder was handed over to the CBI in 2019. Kulkarni, who was a minister when the murder took place, was arrested by the agency in 2020 and later granted bail before being convicted by the special court earlier this year.