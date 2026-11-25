HASSAN: The sudden stop to ‘Operation Gaja’ — the operation to drive elephants from Belur taluk to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district — has upset forest officials, who are having a tough time controlling the scattered elephants which have now entered human habitats in parts of Belur and Mudigere taluks.

The operation was stopped following strong opposition from MLAs of Chikkamagaluru district, who fear that people and their crops will be at risk. Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma, who had submitted her resignation on Monday, withdrew it after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar intervened.

It may be recalled that the forest department had captured two rogue elephants in Belur taluk and transported them to an elephant camp recently.

The forest department started the operation following directions from the state government to drive over 40 elephants to Bhadra Elephant Sanctuary, but it went in vain. Now all eyes are on the high-level committee meeting of MLAs of Hassan and Chikmagaluru districts, to be convened by Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru on November 30.

Urging MLAs of Chikkamagaluru district to remain calm and not take harsh decisions and blame forest officials, Hassan district minister KM Shivalinge Gowda said the issue would be resolved at the November 30 meeting.

A senior forest official, on condition of anonymity, said the situation could turn ugly any time, if elephants run amok after entering human habitats. The drive to move them to Bhadra sanctuary should be completed soon, he added.