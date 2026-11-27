BENGALURU: The indefinite protest by accredited social health activists at the Freedom Park here entered its 10th day on Thursday.

With Chief Minister DK Shivakumar back in Bengaluru from Japan, the activists hope that the government will hold a meeting with them soon to resolve their issues.

They, however, made it clear that they will not withdraw their agitation till the government gives them a written commitment on their demands.

Savitri Bhai, an activist, broke down while narrating her family’s problems. She said, “My family has seven members and we need at least Rs 15,000 a month to meet our expenses. My husband is a farmer, but this year’s poor rainfall has affected their crop. We find it difficult even to buy groceries. How can we run a family with just Rs 5,000 given by the state government?”

Muthamma, another activist, said,”My six-year-old daughter is now with our neighbour back home, while I am protesting here. My other daughter is in a hostel. Are we not entitled to a dignified life? Is the CM not aware of our difficulties?”

Several protesters complained of poor amenities at the protest site. “We somehow manage with whatever facilities we have, but our children are struggling here. The government should consider our plight and call us for talks,” they said.