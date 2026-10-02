Karnataka flags wide drug price disparity

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has flagged a wide disparity between the landing/procurement cost and maximum retail price (MRP) of high-cost medicines, cancer drugs, antibiotics, medical devices and hospital consumables.

The state government has sought national action against exorbitant patient billing, alleging that hospitals procure these medicines at institutional discount prices but charge patients at or near the printed MRP.

In a letter dated September 23 to the Union health minister, Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader highlighted the issue of hospitals procuring medicines and consumables at heavily discounted institutional prices but charging patients at or near the printed MRP. The state said its investigations had identified MRPs ranging from 10 times to more than 52 times the procurement cost.

Among the products cited by the government, Gufipol had a landing cost of Rs 86 against an MRP of Rs 4,528, a 52.6-fold difference, while Guficycline-50 injection had a landing cost of Rs 160 against an MRP of Rs 7,110. Terlitis had a landing cost of Rs 118 and MRP of Rs 4,416, while Taxocare 120 mg had a landing cost of Rs 1,000 against an MRP of Rs 21,617. Other examples included Canmab 440 mg, Bevatas 400 mg injection and Cytax 100 mg.