Rahul Gandhi alleges bid to delete 15,000 voter names in Belagavi, demands CEC's resignation

BELAGAVI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has alleged that an organised attempt was made in Karnataka's Belagavi city to delete the names of nearly 15,000 voters from the electoral rolls through Form 7 applications.

Gandhi's remarks came amid a controversy over alleged bulk submission of Form 7 applications in Belagavi during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The LoP’s allegations referred to reports of an incident in Belagavi in which Congress workers claimed that two people identifying themselves as City Corporation employees tried to pressure a Booth Level Officer (BLO) into signing around 200 Form 7 applications.

Gandhi took to X and Facebook soon after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP and JDS leaders in the state were conspiring to delete the names of an additional 50-60 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in the state by submitting prefilled Form 7 through their party workers.

In the post, Gandhi claimed that a “flood” of Form 7 applications was received over three days, starting September 22, seeking deletion of the names. He alleged that Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes were particularly targeted by the BJP.