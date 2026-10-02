Rahul Gandhi alleges bid to delete 15,000 voter names in Belagavi, demands CEC's resignation

BELAGAVI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has alleged that an organised attempt was made in Karnataka's Belagavi city to delete the names of nearly 15,000 voters from the electoral rolls through Form 7 applications.
Gandhi's remarks came amid a controversy over alleged bulk submission of Form 7 applications in Belagavi during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The LoP’s allegations referred to reports of an incident in Belagavi in which Congress workers claimed that two people identifying themselves as City Corporation employees tried to pressure a Booth Level Officer (BLO) into signing around 200 Form 7 applications.
Gandhi took to X and Facebook soon after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP and JDS leaders in the state were conspiring to delete the names of an additional 50-60 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in the state by submitting prefilled Form 7 through their party workers.
In the post, Gandhi claimed that a “flood” of Form 7 applications was received over three days, starting September 22, seeking deletion of the names. He alleged that Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes were particularly targeted by the BJP.
Gandhi alleged that the voter-deletion process was being facilitated through centralised software and claimed that Form 7 applications were being submitted in bulk against "selected" voters through an automated process.
The LoP questioned why the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer had not registered an FIR on the issue and demanded an investigation into the alleged irregularities.
It may be noted that Belagavi police filed an FIR against 25 persons, including BJP leader Dr Ravi Patil and his supporters, on Thursday.
Gandhi further added, "Karnataka Congress leaders are currently at the Karnataka CEO’s office demanding an FIR against those responsible. Why is the CEO refusing to register the FIR? In this manner, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh, together, are seeking to destroy democracy through the SIR. This is treason."
"That is why I am saying that Gyanesh Kumar should resign and turn approver, and there should be an investigation against Modi and Shah," Gandhi said.