Cauvery row: Karnataka seeks cut in water release to Tamil Nadu from 4,000 to 2,000 cusecs

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy has said that the state government has appealed to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reduce the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu from 4,000 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs per day.

The minister, in his appeal, stated that the state is facing severe drought. In such a situation, it is not possible for the state to release water to TN as per the CWMA’s September 24 order.

The minister said the southwest monsoon has ended and the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar, Hemavathi, Harangi and Kabini reservoirs has come down drastically for want of rain. The four reservoirs have only 49 tmcft of water. There is a need to store this water, especially for drinking, till next June when the monsoon sets in. Cheluvarayaswamy stated that nearly 47 taluks in the Cauvery basin is declared drought-hit. Despite this, Karnataka is following the directions of the CWMA. From June 1 to September 30, the state released 44.21 tmcft of water to TN.

He said the northeast monsoon is expected to be favourable to TN. As per the met department, this year’s NE monsoon is expected to be normal or better. This will help improve the situation in TN. Considering these facts, the CWMA should reconsider its earlier decision and respond to the state’s request to reduce the quantum of water to be released to TN to 2,000 cusecs per day, he stated in the appeal.