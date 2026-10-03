Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi seeking Rs 3,705 crore drought relief for Karnataka

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene in Karnataka’s severe drought situation and sought the release of Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance under the NDRF and SDRF framework.

In a detailed letter to Modi, which he also posted on 'X', Kharge said Karnataka was facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58 per cent rainfall deficiency as of September, widespread crop losses and severe distress among lakhs of farming families.

The state has sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance against estimated losses of Rs 18,748.23 crore, he said.

Kharge made six specific requests, including immediate deputation of a Central team to Kalyana Karnataka to assess the drought damage on the ground and sanction of the entire amount sought by the state without arbitrary reduction.

He also urged the Centre to calculate input subsidy for small and marginal farmers using Karnataka’s updated Bhoomi land records instead of the outdated 2015-16 Agriculture Census, so that eligible farmers were not excluded from relief.