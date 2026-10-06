Karnataka cops interfering in SIR process: NDA

BENGALURU: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday accused the Karnataka police of interfering in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. They demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka direct the police to stop the registration of FIRs against those raising objections. They are likely to approach Lok Bhavan on Tuesday to highlight the interference by the Congress and the police in the SIR process.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy told the media on Monday that they have given the CEO a day’s time to issue directions to the police not to file FIRs against people who complain about the deletion of names from the voters’ list.

Kumaraswamy said CEO V Anbukkumar has also been requested to issue directions to the election officials, including EROs, AEROs and DEOs, to safeguard the interest of individuals filing Form-7. He, along with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai, met the CEO on Monday and submitted a memorandum.

Kumaraswamy said the Congress leaders, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, violated the law by staging a protest at the CEO’s office and demanded that an FIR be registered against them.

Ashoka said if the CEO is unable to issue such directions, an appeal will again be made to him. He said, “The Congress’ accusation that the names of people belonging to minority, SC/ST, Dalit and other communities were being deleted is a false narrative.

The election commission is not looking at names while deleting. Muslims are safe in India. We will not stage any protest. We will only make an appeal to the CEO to act according to the law and safeguard the interest of all electors.”