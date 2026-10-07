Karnataka CM Shivakumar says NDA leaders approached Governor out of fear

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the NDA leaders had approached the Lok Bhavan on Tuesday as they were afraid that they had conspired, printed Form 7s, and that Congress workers were filing complaints at police stations.

The Chief Minister said let senior BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, R Ashoka, and others declare that they have given the Form 7 to their party workers. “I also have a lot of friends who communicated to me how the operations went on. They have given 2000, 5000, 10,000 forms to poor workers.

Overnight, after I went to the Election Commission, they (party workers) went to the BLOs, requested them, and some of them snatched the forms. They have collected back over one lakh forms, threatening the BLOs. The BLOs have reported it,” the Chief Minister told media persons in Bengaluru.

If anyone feels that their vote has been snatched, they can file a complaint, the CM said. The CM said those who have given them pre-printed Form 7 need to be investigated.