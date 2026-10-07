Karnataka CM Shivakumar says NDA leaders approached Governor out of fear

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the NDA leaders had approached the Lok Bhavan on Tuesday as they were afraid that they had conspired, printed Form 7s, and that Congress workers were filing complaints at police stations.
The Chief Minister said let senior BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, R Ashoka, and others declare that they have given the Form 7 to their party workers. “I also have a lot of friends who communicated to me how the operations went on. They have given 2000, 5000, 10,000 forms to poor workers.
Overnight, after I went to the Election Commission, they (party workers) went to the BLOs, requested them, and some of them snatched the forms. They have collected back over one lakh forms, threatening the BLOs. The BLOs have reported it,” the Chief Minister told media persons in Bengaluru.
If anyone feels that their vote has been snatched, they can file a complaint, the CM said. The CM said those who have given them pre-printed Form 7 need to be investigated.
On Tuesday, NDA leaders apprised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of their concerns regarding the State Government’s alleged interference in the SIR and appealed him to issue directions to the government to ensure that false cases are not registered against individuals, including BJP party workers in the SIR exercise.
The Chief Minister defended party leader Rahul Gandhi’s protest against the Election Commission of India. “Our demand is simple and just.
There must be complete transparency and accountability in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, no eligible voter must be denied their right to vote, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign and take responsibility for the serious concerns being raised. We will continue to stand together and demand that the ECI uphold the integrity of every voter, every vote and our democratic process,” he stated, taking to social media platform X.