Karnataka SIR: Three FIRs filed over alleged bulk Form 7 applications to delete voters’ names

MANGALURU\MADIKERI: Kavoor police in Mangaluru have registered two FIRs based on complaints alleging that bulk Form 7 applications were submitted to delete the names of voters from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The FIRs were registered on October 5 and 6 following directions from a Mangaluru court.

Another FIR was filed at Shanivarasanthe police station in Madikeri against five people, including three Booth Level Agents, for allegedly submitting false information on Form 7 in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The complaint was by a voter from the Byadagotta polling booth within the Shanivarsanthe Police Station limits, the authorities have initiated a probe into the allegations.

In one of the FIRs filed by Kavoor police in Mangaluru on October 5, complainants Anisha and Ayish Bhanu of Edurupadavu booth in Moodushedde, coming under the Moodbidri Assembly constituency, alleged that one Kishan had submitted false Form 7 applications seeking deletion of 68 voters from the Edurupadavu and Shivanagar booths.

In the second FIR registered in Mangaluru on October 6, complainants Abdul Lateef, Nebisa, Mohammed Altaf, Mohammed Asfak, Fayaz and Akbar alleged that false bulk Form 7 applications were submitted to remove another 68 voters from the Edurupadavu and Shivanagar booths. Four persons – Kishan, Rithesh, Yuvaraj and Shashikala – have been named as accused in both FIRs.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president Padmaraj R Poojary alleged that Yuvaraj, who is named as an accused in both FIRs, is the BLA-2 of the BJP, while the other accused are supporters of the party. He said a similar FIR was registered a few days ago in Belthangady in connection with the submission of bulk Form 7 applications.