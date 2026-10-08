Karnataka SIR: Three FIRs filed over alleged bulk Form 7 applications to delete voters’ names

MANGALURU\MADIKERI: Kavoor police in Mangaluru have registered two FIRs based on complaints alleging that bulk Form 7 applications were submitted to delete the names of voters from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The FIRs were registered on October 5 and 6 following directions from a Mangaluru court.
Another FIR was filed at Shanivarasanthe police station in Madikeri against five people, including three Booth Level Agents, for allegedly submitting false information on Form 7 in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The complaint was by a voter from the Byadagotta polling booth within the Shanivarsanthe Police Station limits, the authorities have initiated a probe into the allegations.
In one of the FIRs filed by Kavoor police in Mangaluru on October 5, complainants Anisha and Ayish Bhanu of Edurupadavu booth in Moodushedde, coming under the Moodbidri Assembly constituency, alleged that one Kishan had submitted false Form 7 applications seeking deletion of 68 voters from the Edurupadavu and Shivanagar booths.
In the second FIR registered in Mangaluru on October 6, complainants Abdul Lateef, Nebisa, Mohammed Altaf, Mohammed Asfak, Fayaz and Akbar alleged that false bulk Form 7 applications were submitted to remove another 68 voters from the Edurupadavu and Shivanagar booths. Four persons – Kishan, Rithesh, Yuvaraj and Shashikala – have been named as accused in both FIRs.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president Padmaraj R Poojary alleged that Yuvaraj, who is named as an accused in both FIRs, is the BLA-2 of the BJP, while the other accused are supporters of the party. He said a similar FIR was registered a few days ago in Belthangady in connection with the submission of bulk Form 7 applications.
Congress leader Mithun Rai accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy by filing false Form 7 objections to delete genuine voters from the electoral roll. He said the party would not allow such attempts to succeed.
In the FIR filed at Shanivarasanthe police station in Madikeri The accused include BJP booth president of Byadagotta Lokesh UH, his wife Rajani (BLA), Nagaraj AC (BLA), his wife Savitha Malali and BN Basavaraj (BLA). The Shanivarsanthe Police, who are conducting an investigation, have booked the accused under Sections 190, 192, 353(1), 353(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.
The FIR was filed after a complaint lodged by Safwan GM, a resident of Doddakunda village and a voter of Bydagotta Polling Booth Number 21.
He said that attempts were made by the BLAs concerned to delete the names of 19 of his family members – all of whom are residents of the same village and have been casting votes at Polling Booth 21 – from the electoral roll during the SIR process.
Safwan alleged that the BLA concerned submitted a pre-filled Form 7 objection to Booth Level Officer Nirmala, falsely asserting that they had conducted a physical verification at the residence and found the family members absent or ineligible.
He said this incident came to light on October 1 and has further alleged that the accused BLAs submitted the Form 7 applications seeking deletion of 64 Muslim voters in the same polling booth.