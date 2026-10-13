Difficult to release 11 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka to SC

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it will be difficult for it to meet Tamil Nadu’s demand for 11 tmcft of Cauvery water to make up for the “shortfall”, as this is a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected.

But the Tamil Nadu government contended that it is only seeking its legitimate pro-rata share in the flows, together with the backlog. The entire burden of meteorological and hydrological distress cannot be passed on to the lower riparian state, while Karnataka continues to utilise the available storage and inflows for irrigation and other requirements, it stated.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aapresh Kumar Singh reserved its decision on Tamil Nadu’s fresh application, seeking directions to Karnataka to clear the backlog of 11 tmcft of Cauvery water as on October 7 and 1.3 tmcft per day in 10 days as measured at Biligundlu.

Appearing for Karnataka, senior advocate Shyam Divan said it has been a difficult year and several areas have been declared drought-hit. “We have to ensure conservation of water so that the drinking water supply is not affected,” he said.

Divan said Tamil Nadu receives the northeast monsoon in November, when its reservoirs will be replenished, while it will not help Karnataka.

“Every distress year, this has been the problem,” he said, adding that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) applied its mind properly at its 59th meeting on October 8, where it directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water from October 9 for the next 15 days.

Arguing for Tamil Nadu, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that Karnataka should be directed to release the shortfall, else crops in Tamil Nadu will be affected.