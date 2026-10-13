Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi urges farmers to avoid protests, assures solutions

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has urged sugarcane farmers to refrain from protests and road blockades, assuring them that the Union government will work with state governments to address their concerns and take appropriate measures.

In a release issued by the Minister’s office here, Joshi said the Centre had, for the first time, invited sugarcane farmers to the national capital for detailed discussions and listened to their grievances. He described the meeting as constructive and said a joint committee would be formed to study the problems and recommend long-term solutions.

“The government is committed to the welfare of farmers. There is no need for protests or road blockades, as the Centre is ready to take positive steps to resolve their issues,” the minister reiterated, appealing to farmers not to resort to agitation.

He said the concerns of sugarcane farmers could not be resolved within a day or two or through the efforts of a single ministry. The minister said a coordinated approach involving multiple Union ministries and state governments would be necessary.

Joshi said confidence that the government would announce positive developments for sugarcane farmers soon.

Joint committee to resolve the issue

Joshi said the meeting, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, lasted three to four hours and was attended by senior Central government officials, ministers from state governments and representatives of farmers’ organisations.