Bengaluru CCB detains two over alleged defamatory post targeting Siddaramaiah

Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police has detained two people for questioning over an alleged defamatory social media post targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police sources said on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday obtained an injunction restraining media outlets, including social media platforms, from circulating and disseminating defamatory content related to an alleged sting operation.

The Congress leader had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police seeking action against those spreading 'false propaganda'.

Based on a complaint by the former CM, a case was registered at a Cyber Crime Police Station.

In this regard, two people were picked up and taken to an unknown destination for interrogation. Their names have not been revealed as the investigation was underway, sources said.

The issue was much talked about in the political circle as BJP leader R Ashoka and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy termed it a 'sting operation' against Siddaramaiah.

Congress MLA K N Rajanna has not ruled out the possibility of a sting operation against the former CM.

Kumaraswamy demanded a CBI probe into the sting operation.

(With inputs from PTI)