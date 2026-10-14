Karnataka invites Czech firms to invest in energy, aerospace, agriculture

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday invited companies from the Czech Republic to explore investment opportunities in Karnataka, particularly in energy, automotive manufacturing, aerospace, defence and agriculture, highlighting the State’s industrial capabilities, skilled workforce and investor-friendly ecosystem.

A delegation led by Czech Republic Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek met Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha and held discussions on strengthening economic cooperation and expanding investment ties between Karnataka and the European country.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Industries Minister M B Patil, MP and Chief Minister’s chief adviser Dr GC Chandrashekhar, and State Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath were among those present.

The Czech delegation included Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardova besides other officials and trade representatives.

Welcoming the delegation to Bengaluru, Shivakumar highlighted the city’s strengths in technology, research, engineering talent and entrepreneurship, and expressed hope that the visit would create new avenues for cooperation.

Pointing to the complementary strengths of the two economies, he noted that the Czech Republic had expertise in precision engineering, machine tools, automotive components, industrial machinery, transport technologies and applied research. These capabilities, he said, aligned with Karnataka’s priorities in manufacturing, aerospace, electronics and technology.

Focus on energy and manufacturing

The CM invited Czech energy major EPH (Energetický a průmyslový holding) to explore investment opportunities in Karnataka’s energy sector, considering the State’s growing power requirements and its potential in renewable and hydel energy.

In the automotive sector, discussions focused on manufacturing, engineering, sourcing partnerships, electric vehicles and next-generation mobility solutions. Existing industrial links, including the presence of Škoda and Bata and the Tata AutoComp–Škoda Group partnership, were cited as examples of the potential for expanding bilateral business ties.