Karnataka HC sets aside DRT order favouring banks

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court allowed writ petitions filed by Diageo Holdings Netherlands BV, challenging orders passed by the Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2017 and 2018 in favour of the Consortium of Banks over the pledge of United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd (UBL) shares by Vijay Mallya and his son, Sidhartha Mallya, to recover outstandings from the defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Vijay Mallya owned 1,04,86,666 UBL shares and 1,04,64,288 UBL shares jointly with son Sidhartha.

“We hold that the Share Pledge Agreement dated July 29, 2013, executed by Vijay Mallya and Sidhartha Mallya over the UBL shares would have priority over the Consortium of Banks as they held only a personal guarantee and an unsecured negative covenant. The personal guarantee of Vijay Mallya under the Master Debt Recast Agreement (MDRA) would not bind in any manner the 1,04,64,288 UBL shares jointly held by Vijay Mallya and Sidhartha Mallya,” the court observed.

A division bench of DK Singh and Justice TM Nadaf passed the order while allowing petitions filed by Diageo Holdings Netherlands BV in 2017 and 2018, questioning the order dated October 9, 2018, passed by the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal, and the order dated June 3, 2017, passed by the Recovery Officer-I, Debt Recovery Tribunal-II, Bengaluru, passed in favour of the Consortium of Banks.

“As stated by the Finance Minister on the floor of the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2024, assets worth INR 14,131.6 crore, besides the UBL shares, have been restored from Vijay Mallya to the Consortium of Banks against their claim to an extent of INR 6,203 crore with interest.