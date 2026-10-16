‘No voter names deleted without checks’: Karnataka election officials

BENGALURU: Amid the growing concerns over the deletion of names during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), election officials said no names were being deleted from the electoral rolls without proper documentation and verification.

Election officials said only electors listed as dead, duplicate or shifted were being removed from the rolls. “Form-7 applications submitted without proper documentation and a spot mahazar are not being processed,” they said.

The officials admitted that the names of foreign nationals were also being deleted from the rolls, adding that each elector was now undergoing stringent scrutiny. “So far, 26 Nepali nationals have been removed from the electoral rolls following the same verification and documentation process,” an official said.

“Only forms received during the claims and objections period, from August 24 to September 23, will be processed for inclusion in or deletion from the electoral rolls to be published on October 27. Forms submitted after that period will be processed for inclusion in or deletion from the rolls in the supplementary list to be published in January 2027,” the official added.

“Data entry, editing and corrections to the electoral rolls by Electoral Registration Officers will stop after October 22, when the period for hearings on claims and objections ends. So far, no deletion has taken place without proper document verification,” the officials said.