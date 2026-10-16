‘No voter names deleted without checks’: Karnataka election officials

BENGALURU: Amid the growing concerns over the deletion of names during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), election officials said no names were being deleted from the electoral rolls without proper documentation and verification.
Election officials said only electors listed as dead, duplicate or shifted were being removed from the rolls. “Form-7 applications submitted without proper documentation and a spot mahazar are not being processed,” they said.
The officials admitted that the names of foreign nationals were also being deleted from the rolls, adding that each elector was now undergoing stringent scrutiny. “So far, 26 Nepali nationals have been removed from the electoral rolls following the same verification and documentation process,” an official said.
“Only forms received during the claims and objections period, from August 24 to September 23, will be processed for inclusion in or deletion from the electoral rolls to be published on October 27. Forms submitted after that period will be processed for inclusion in or deletion from the rolls in the supplementary list to be published in January 2027,” the official added.
“Data entry, editing and corrections to the electoral rolls by Electoral Registration Officers will stop after October 22, when the period for hearings on claims and objections ends. So far, no deletion has taken place without proper document verification,” the officials said.
AC ORDERS PROBE INTO ABANDONED VOTER IDS, AADHAARS
Hassan: The district administration has taken serious note of a large collection of voter ID cards, Aadhaars, PAN cards and driving licences found abandoned near Srigandha Lodge on the Bengaluru–Mangaluru National Highway in Sakleshpur town. Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari, Sakleshpur Assistant Commissioner Hullumani Thimmanna ordered an investigation into the incident. Thimmanna, accompanied by revenue officials, visited the spot and collected the abandoned documents. Officials found that some of the voter ID and Aadhaar belonged to residents of Yadgir and Mandya districts. According to taluk officials, the documents may belong to labourers working on coffee estates in Sakleshpur taluk.
FORMER MLA SEEKS REMOVAL OF UNAUTHORISED VOTER NAMES
Belagavi: Former MLA and Karnataka BJP vice-president Anil Benake, along with his supporters, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan on Thursday, urging the authorities to verify voter registrations and remove unauthorised names from the electoral rolls in the Belagavi North Assembly constituency.
The memorandum alleged irregularities in the voters’ list, pointing out that 263 voters had been registered against the same house in booth numbers 212, 213, 214 and 215, under CTS No. 2438, covering properties numbered 2438/1 to 2438/127. The memorandum further stated that following the SIR process, around 8,000 entries were identified as belonging to displaced voters, duplicate registrations, deceased persons and unregistered voters.