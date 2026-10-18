Karnataka

105 students skip NLSIU Bengaluru convocation amid CJI Surya Kant invitation

The 2026 convocation, temporarily cancelled by the university following a petition filed by the graduating class of 2026 and other students (present and past) of NLSIU against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s attendance, was conducted at the Jnana Jyoti auditorium.
CJI Surya Kant urges NLSIU graduates to uphold ethics, defend justice and constitutional values.
CJI Surya Kant urges NLSIU graduates to uphold ethics, defend justice and constitutional values.(Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: A whopping 105 regular graduates from the the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru’s 2026 batch received their degrees in absentia on Saturday, compared to mere 17 at the 2025 convocation.

The 2026 convocation, temporarily cancelled by the university following a petition filed by the graduating class of 2026 and other students (present and past) of NLSIU against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s attendance, was conducted at the Jnana Jyoti auditorium.

NLSIU’s convocation this year was uncertain to begin with. On October 7, it became apparent that the CJI would preside over the convocation after official correspondence from the university confirming his attendance, along with actor Arundhati Nag.

CJI Surya Kant
NLSIU convocation

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