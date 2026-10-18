105 students skip NLSIU Bengaluru convocation amid CJI Surya Kant invitation

BENGALURU: A whopping 105 regular graduates from the the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru’s 2026 batch received their degrees in absentia on Saturday, compared to mere 17 at the 2025 convocation.

The 2026 convocation, temporarily cancelled by the university following a petition filed by the graduating class of 2026 and other students (present and past) of NLSIU against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s attendance, was conducted at the Jnana Jyoti auditorium.

NLSIU’s convocation this year was uncertain to begin with. On October 7, it became apparent that the CJI would preside over the convocation after official correspondence from the university confirming his attendance, along with actor Arundhati Nag.