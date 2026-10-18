'Legal profession not for faint-hearted': CJI Surya Kant at NLSIU

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, while presiding over the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Saturday said that law is a profession not meant for the faint-hearted.

“I am aware of the impact that you are about to impart,” Kant spoke to the graduating cohort, continuing, “I have immense expectations from all of you. You have navigated a curriculum here that tested the limits of your endurance.”

Kant, stressing that the faint-hearted do not survive as practitioners of law, called law to be not a static, but an ever-changing subject. “It breathes and evolves through those who practise it. Law school is a crucible for the essence of dialogue being forged,” he added.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also attended the convocation, said, “A robust democracy must provide citizens with the opportunity to question the government. At a time when democratic institutions across the world are facing challenges, young lawyers and policymakers bear a special responsibility to protect the Constitution. A strong democracy is not one where everyone agrees with the government; rather, a truly robust democracy is one where every citizen possesses the freedom to question the government.”