Karnataka Court remands terror suspect to 15-day custody

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi police, who arrested Mamtajul Mulik on Sunday evening for his suspected links with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Monday produced him before court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 15 days.

As per the FIR copy available with TNIE, the Brahmpur police arrested Mamtajul under Section 113 (3) of BNS for conspiracy or abetment to a terrorist act clubbed with Section 197(1) dealing with questioning constitutional allegiance. Mamtajul hails from Navabapur in Hooghly district (West Bengal).

The police inspector of Chowk police station in Kalaburagi filed a complaint at the Brahmpur police station on October 17 against Mamatajul and Mehraj Mulli, who worked at a jewellery shop at Saraf Bazar in Kalaburagi. During interrogation, it was found that Mehraj was not linked to any terrorist outfit and was released.

But in Mamtajul’s two mobiles, both belonging to his father, he used his Instagram account, with ID ansari_ikhwan, to follow many people in Pakistan. Mamtajul was included in a group by Zainul Abidin, who is the commander of LeT. Mamtajul used to like and share videos and reels from Pakistan.