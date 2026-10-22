Man in Bengaluru gets life imprisonment for murder over Rs 100

BENGALURU: Murdering a man in broad daylight for declining to give 100 landed a youth in life imprisonment with a fine of 25,000. The accused, Veeramanikanta aka Vijay aka Viji aka Pambu, was charged with murdering one Dinakaran, for refusing to pay 100, in the Jayanagar police station limits.

At 5 pm on July 17, 2018, Dinakaran (34) was going towards Rajarajeshwari slum via Ambedkar Road at Shakambari Nagar. Veeramanikanta demanded Rs 100. When he did not have money, the accused caused a cut injury on his left cheek, and left hand with a dagger button knife. Thereafter, the accused held his head bent down and assaulted the back of his neck with a machete mercilessly.

He was shifted to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Judge S N Kalkani, LXV Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, held that Veeramanikanta used to harass people for money and, on refusal, assault them. The prosecution proved its case with corroborative evidence against the accused for the offence under Section 302 of IPC, the judge said.

The prosecution failed to prove the offence under Section 201 of IPC against Veeramanikanta’s mother, Gandhi, accused No.2. The court acquitted her of the charges of tampering evidence by cleaning the bloodied spot with water.

The court directed the accused to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to the victim’s wife and directed the District Legal Services Authority to award her compensation under Section 357 of CrPC for her livelihood.