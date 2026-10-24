Set up district-level panels to check illegal immigrants, Karnataka HC tells state

BENGALURU: “The state cannot afford to be indifferent to unlawful immigration, for indifference today may become an institutional vulnerability tomorrow. Illegal immigration must be addressed with firmness,” observed the Karnataka High Court, directing the state to ensure the constitution and operationalisation of district level committees within three months in consonance with the mandate of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for detection, identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants and submit the compliance report.

On the revised SOP issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2, 2025, the court stated that if the SOP mandates the constitution of District Level Committees, its commands cannot remain on paper. The jurisdictional police and the competent authorities must act in concert to ensure that cases of unauthorised immigration are dealt with. However, the material placed before the court does not satisfactorily demonstrate whether such committees have been constituted throughout the state or whether they are functional. The State Government must place on record the district-wise particulars of their constitution, composition and functioning, it added.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, allowing the petitions filed by Nagendrappa T, a medical practitioner, challenging the two crimes registered with Bellandur police and Varthur police by two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh — Nasreena and Mohammed Saidul Islam — against him after he reported their illegal stay in the city to the police on July 22.

“The state must ensure that allegations of unauthorised immigration are dealt with promptly, uniformly and strictly in accordance with law. Neither administrative apathy nor indiscriminate action can be countenanced. Persons found to be staying in India without lawful authority must be dealt with under the applicable statutory and executive framework; equally, no person can be deprived of the protection of law merely on account of nationality or immigration status”, the court observed.