RSS holds around 100 route marches across Bengaluru; LoP Ashoka slams government over curbs

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held around 100 path sanchalans (route marches) across Bengaluru on Sunday, with thousands of swayamsevaks participating in programmes organised in different neighbourhoods, amid a controversy over police permissions and restrictions imposed by the Congress government.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, who participated in the route march organised by the RSS Jayanagar unit along with Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy, accused the state government of harassing the organisation by imposing restrictions and delaying permission until the last minute.

"The state government imposed several restrictions this time and harassed us until the last day over granting permission. In history, neither Indira Gandhi nor Jawaharlal Nehru did such a thing," Ashoka said.

Despite the hurdles, the route marches were conducted peacefully and with enthusiasm, he said, adding that the participants were proud to have organised the event with the aim of preserving the country's harmony.

The annual Vijayadashami route marches were being organised for the day in several parts of Bengaluru, including Vijayanagar-Kengeri, Majestic-Chickpet, Jayanagar-JP Nagar, Rajajinagar and Malleshwaram. RSS representatives had identified these five as major marches, while around 100 marches were organised across the city.