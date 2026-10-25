UNESCO team meets officials in Hampi to review heritage conservation, employment

HAMPI: A UNESCO team visited the World Heritage site Hampi on Saturday and met with officials and stakeholders at a private hotel to review heritage conservation, tourism development, and initiatives aimed at creating local employment opportunities.

The team is scheduled to stay in the region till October 27, during which its members will hold further discussions with officials and visit various heritage monuments to assess conservation and management practices.

The meeting was attended by two international experts representing UNESCO and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). George Amungu, an international heritage expert representing the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and mission lead from Kenya, and Ichita Shimoda, an expert representing ICOMOS from Japan, were part of the team. Senior ASI Officials, Tourism Department officials, and others were present.

During the meeting, officials from the Vijayanagara district administration and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) briefed the visiting experts on the historical and archaeological significance of Hampi, its heritage monuments and the ongoing efforts to preserve the internationally recognised site.

Kavita Mannikeri, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vijayanagara, explained to TNIE the requirements for the overall development of Hampi and its rich heritage, and also assured to balance heritage conservation with tourism promotion and the livelihood opportunities of the local population.

Officials presented details of various projects being implemented and planned by the Union and Karnataka governments for the development of tourism infrastructure, improvement of visitor facilities and creation of employment opportunities for local residents.