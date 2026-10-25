UNESCO team meets officials in Hampi to review heritage conservation, employment

HAMPI: A UNESCO team visited the World Heritage site Hampi on Saturday and met with officials and stakeholders at a private hotel to review heritage conservation, tourism development, and initiatives aimed at creating local employment opportunities.
The team is scheduled to stay in the region till October 27, during which its members will hold further discussions with officials and visit various heritage monuments to assess conservation and management practices.
The meeting was attended by two international experts representing UNESCO and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). George Amungu, an international heritage expert representing the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and mission lead from Kenya, and Ichita Shimoda, an expert representing ICOMOS from Japan, were part of the team. Senior ASI Officials, Tourism Department officials, and others were present.
During the meeting, officials from the Vijayanagara district administration and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) briefed the visiting experts on the historical and archaeological significance of Hampi, its heritage monuments and the ongoing efforts to preserve the internationally recognised site.
Kavita Mannikeri, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vijayanagara, explained to TNIE the requirements for the overall development of Hampi and its rich heritage, and also assured to balance heritage conservation with tourism promotion and the livelihood opportunities of the local population.
Officials presented details of various projects being implemented and planned by the Union and Karnataka governments for the development of tourism infrastructure, improvement of visitor facilities and creation of employment opportunities for local residents.
The discussions focused on the importance of protecting Hampi's historical structures while ensuring that tourism-related development remains in accordance with heritage conservation requirements.
The administration also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among government departments and other stakeholders to improve the management of the heritage destination.
The visit assumes significance as international experts assess heritage conservation and management practices at the site. The interaction provided an opportunity for officials to explain the region's development priorities and the measures being undertaken to safeguard its cultural heritage.
The administration is expected to continue coordinating with the concerned departments and stakeholders to ensure that tourism development and employment generation go hand in hand with the preservation of Hampi's unique historical identity.
ASI Senior Official, Tourism Department Commissioner Shiva Prasad and other senior officials, including Vijayanagara District Tourism Department Deputy Director Prabhulinga Talakere and others, were present in the meeting.
Hampi, the former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, is renowned for its monuments, temples and architectural remains and attracts visitors from across the country and the world.
The city's conservation and management require sustained coordination between the ASI, the district administration, tourism authorities and local stakeholders.