'Farmers livelihoods are more important to us than politics': CM DK Shivakumar

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday urged sugar factory owners to take farmers into confidence and work with the State government to resolve the ongoing sugarcane price crisis, stressing that protecting farmers' livelihoods was the government's responsibility.

Addressing a meeting with sugar factory owners in Belagavi, Shivakumar said factory owners had failed to win the confidence of farmers, forcing the government to intervene amid growing protests.

He said he had visited Kittur during the agitation to meet farmers and hear their grievances recently.

"Farmers livelihoods are more important to us than politics. This is not a political meeting. There are other platforms for politics. We have gathered here to find a solution and help farmers survive," he said.