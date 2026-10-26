Siddaramaiah not isolated, all MLAs stand with him: Deputy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday dismissed allegations that former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah was being politically isolated, saying all Congress MLAs are standing with him.
“There is no question of Siddaramaiah being isolated. All our MLAs stand with Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Congress party. No one is isolated,” the Deputy CM told reporters.
When asked about the controversy surrounding an alleged sting operation against Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara said incidents that should not occur in public life must be condemned by everyone, adding that the matter had already been collectively condemned.
He also said, “It would not be appropriate to comment at this stage. The facts will become clear once the investigation is completed and the report is submitted."
On employment opportunities for Kannadigas, the Deputy CM said, "The government provides industries with essential facilities such as land, electricity and water, and they have a responsibility to employ eligible Kannadigas". He added that the policy was not new and had been in place for a long time.
Pointing out that some industries confined local people to attendant-level or lower-level positions, he said qualified Kannadigas should be offered appropriate roles based on their education and skills.
“We are not asking industries to employ those who are unqualified. Our stand is that Kannadigas who possess the required educational qualifications and skills must be provided jobs commensurate with their merit and capabilities,” he said.
"The Chief Minister had only reiterated the government's longstanding commitment to the issue", he added.
On reports that he had threatened to pressure the government to provide Rs 2,500 to each farmer, Parameshwara denied making such a statement.
“I have never said that I would pressure the government. I am not someone who exerts pressure; I issue orders. I have already issued the necessary directions in this matter,” he said.