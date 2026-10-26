Siddaramaiah not isolated, all MLAs stand with him: Deputy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday dismissed allegations that former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah was being politically isolated, saying all Congress MLAs are standing with him.

“There is no question of Siddaramaiah being isolated. All our MLAs stand with Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Congress party. No one is isolated,” the Deputy CM told reporters.

When asked about the controversy surrounding an alleged sting operation against Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara said incidents that should not occur in public life must be condemned by everyone, adding that the matter had already been collectively condemned.

He also said, “It would not be appropriate to comment at this stage. The facts will become clear once the investigation is completed and the report is submitted."

On employment opportunities for Kannadigas, the Deputy CM said, "The government provides industries with essential facilities such as land, electricity and water, and they have a responsibility to employ eligible Kannadigas". He added that the policy was not new and had been in place for a long time.